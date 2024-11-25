Collaboration Aims to Incorporate Cutting-Edge Canola Protein in Puratos's Solutions for the Bakery and Patisserie Sectors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Puratos, an internationally renowned provider of innovative bakery, patisserie, and chocolate ingredients and services with over US$3.1 billion in net sales. The goal of this collaboration is to revolutionize the sector with innovative ingredients, resulting in food products that exceed consumer expectations in taste, health, and sustainability, utilizing Burcon's Puratein® canola protein.

As consumers increasingly seek healthier, sustainable food options, canola protein stands out as a promising alternative to egg protein due to its neutral flavor, functional versatility and high nutritional value.

"We are thrilled to partner with Puratos for our best-in-class canola protein," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "Their deep understanding of the bakery and patisserie industries complements our go-to-market strategy. Burcon's canola protein offers exceptional functionalities and can deliver significant cost-in-use savings when replacing eggs in formulations. Together, we're aiming to redefine what's possible with canola protein."

"At Puratos, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and health and well-being. We believe in the power of collaboration with visionary companies like Burcon to amplify our impact," said Bram Pareyt, Puratos's R&D Director GRS Lab. "Their Puratein® is one of the best plant-based proteins we've worked with, and we are excited to explore its unique properties further to bring superior solutions to our customers."

This collaboration combines Burcon's plant protein expertise with Puratos's extensive knowledge of food ingredients and a global network of R&D facilities to unlock the full potential of canola protein. Together with Burcon, Puratos will develop canola protein-enhanced solutions tailored to the needs of their bakery, patisserie, and chocolate customers worldwide. These solutions will not only meet the demand for innovative and high-quality products but also promote sustainability and health, ultimately offering consumers more nutritious and environmentally friendly options.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

About Puratos Group

Puratos is an international group offering a full range of innovative food ingredients and services for the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors. The company serves artisans, retailers, industrial, and food service companies in over 100 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Belgium, Puratos was founded in 1919. The company believes in the extraordinary power of food in our lives and takes this responsibility seriously. Puratos aims to help customers be successful in their businesses by turning technologies and experiences from global food cultures into new opportunities. Together with its customers, Puratos moves the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere. For further information, visit www.puratos.com.

