SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF) Tuesday announced the launch of IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.Die-cast models of IONIQ 9 demonstrated flexible seating configurations, Universal Island 2.0 console and spacious third row.José Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Co. noted that the the IONIQ 5 and 6 have achieved multiple accolades and we're taking it to the next level with the all-new IONIQ 9.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX