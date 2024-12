PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole S.A. said that it has appointed Olivier Gavalda as Chief Executive Officer. He will take up his position following the General Shareholders' Meeting of 14 May 2025. The transition within the General Management of the company will be organised in the coming months.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX