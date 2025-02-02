The technology sector is experiencing significant turbulence as a Chinese company's AI breakthrough threatens established tech giants' market positions, particularly affecting Apple. The release of a cost-effective AI assistant by DeepSeek has triggered substantial market volatility, contributing to a staggering trillion-dollar decline in US technology stocks' value. However, Apple's recent performance shows resilience, with the company reporting impressive fourth-quarter results including record revenue of $124.3 billion and a 7% increase in net profit to $36.3 billion. The company's device ecosystem reached a new milestone with 2.35 billion active devices, while Mac and iPad segments demonstrated robust growth with revenues of $8.99 billion and over $8 billion, respectively.

Strategic Market Developments

While facing challenges in China, where revenue dropped 11% to $18.5 billion, Apple is strengthening its position in other key markets. India has emerged as a particularly promising frontier, where Apple commands a 23% market share. The recent elimination of import duties on crucial smartphone components in India, including circuit boards, camera modules, and USB cables, is expected to reduce production costs and enhance Apple's competitive edge in the world's second-largest smartphone market. Additionally, the company's expansion of AI features, branded as "Apple Intelligence," is driving iPhone sales in markets where these capabilities are available, with plans to launch in Germany by April.

