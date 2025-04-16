Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853292 | ISIN: FR0000121014 | Ticker-Symbol: MOH
Tradegate
15.04.25
21:59 Uhr
485,00 Euro
-18,20
-3,62 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
485,10487,3015.04.
0,0000,00015.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HERMES INTERNATIONAL
HERMES INTERNATIONAL SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HERMES INTERNATIONAL SCA2.368,00+4,18 %
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE485,00-3,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.