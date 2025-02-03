Anzeige
WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
03.02.25
08:28 Uhr
0,047 Euro
-0,001
-1,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0510,05509:04
0,0510,05509:02
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2025 08:02 Uhr
81 Leser
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces PDMR Dealing

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) announces that between 29 and 30 January 2025, Jim MacCallum, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, purchased American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("ADRs"):

PDMR / Person closely associated

Purchased

Weighted average price per Ordinary Share/ADR

Jim MacCallum

25,000 ADRs

US $0.4550 per ADR

Jim MacCallum

25,000 ADRs

US $0.4600 per ADR

Jim MacCallum

25,000 ADRs

US $0.4700 per ADR

This announcement contains inside information.

PDMR notification

Share Purchase

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jim MacCallum

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Argo Blockchain PLC

b)

LEI

213800WPCCYSDYY26J54

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("ADRs"):

Identification Code

US0401261047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ADRs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US $0.4550 per ADR

US $0.4600 per ADRs

US $0.4700 per ADR

25,000 ADRs

25,000 ARRs

25,000 ADRs

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

Price

75,000 ADRs

US $0.4617 per ADR

e)

Date of the transaction

29 and 30 January 2025

f)

Place of the Transaction

NASDAQ

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 74930989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec, mining operations in Tennessee, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.