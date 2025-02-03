Argo Blockchain PLC Announces PDMR Dealing

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) announces that between 29 and 30 January 2025, Jim MacCallum, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, purchased American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("ADRs"):
PDMR / Person closely associated
Purchased
Weighted average price per Ordinary Share/ADR
Jim MacCallum
25,000 ADRs
US $0.4550 per ADR
Jim MacCallum
25,000 ADRs
US $0.4600 per ADR
Jim MacCallum
25,000 ADRs
US $0.4700 per ADR
This announcement contains inside information.
PDMR notification
Share Purchase
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jim MacCallum
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Argo Blockchain PLC
b)
LEI
213800WPCCYSDYY26J54
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("ADRs"):
Identification Code
US0401261047
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ADRs
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume
Price
75,000 ADRs
US $0.4617 per ADR
e)
Date of the transaction
29 and 30 January 2025
f)
Place of the Transaction
NASDAQ
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec, mining operations in Tennessee, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.
