Argo Blockchain PLC Announces PDMR Dealing

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) announces that between 29 and 30 January 2025, Jim MacCallum, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, purchased American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("ADRs"):

PDMR / Person closely associated Purchased Weighted average price per Ordinary Share/ADR Jim MacCallum 25,000 ADRs US $0.4550 per ADR Jim MacCallum 25,000 ADRs US $0.4600 per ADR Jim MacCallum 25,000 ADRs US $0.4700 per ADR

This announcement contains inside information.

PDMR notification

Share Purchase

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jim MacCallum 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("ADRs"): Identification Code US0401261047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) US $0.4550 per ADR US $0.4600 per ADRs US $0.4700 per ADR 25,000 ADRs 25,000 ARRs 25,000 ADRs d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume Price 75,000 ADRs US $0.4617 per ADR e) Date of the transaction 29 and 30 January 2025 f) Place of the Transaction NASDAQ

Argo Blockchain Investor Relations ir@argoblockchain.com Tennyson Securities Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Fortified Securities Joint Broker Guy Wheatley, CFA +44 74930989014 guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec, mining operations in Tennessee, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

