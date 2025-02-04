PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its fourth quarter net income, group share, increased to 2.32 billion euro from 1.07 billion euros in the prior year.Operating income for the fourth quarter was 3.33 billion euros up from 1.50 billion euros in the prior year.Quarterly revenues rose to 12.14 billion euros from 10.90 billion euros in the prior year.The company said that its board approved the principle of a semi-annual interim dividend starting in the 2025 financial year, which would be paid out in late September. Each interim dividend will amount to 50% of the net earnings per share of the first half-year, in accordance with BNP Paribas' cash payout distribution policy.According to the company, the first interim dividend related to the 2025 financial statements would be paid on 30 September 2025 and calculated on the basis of 50% of the net earnings per share of the first half of 2025.The company noted that its board will propose to the General Meeting of shareholders held on 13 May 2025, a dividend of 4.79 euros paid out in cash. The ex-dividend date will be 19 May 2025, and payment will be on 21 May 2025.The company will launch a share buyback program of 1.08 billion euros in the second quarter 2025.BNP Paribas confirmed its ROTE trajectory out to 2026 while specifying certain objectives. It aims for an average growth rate greater than 7% for net income during the period of 2024-2026. The projected average growth rate for earnings per share is expected to exceed 8% during the period of 2024-2026.The company anticipates an average growth rate of over 5%, including contributions from the AXA IM project, and around 4%, excluding the AXA IM project, for the period of 2024-2026.The entire Group will maintain its operational efficiency measures in 2025 and 2026, aiming for annual savings of 600 million euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX