WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $1.121 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.402 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.209 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $8.366 billion from $8.026 billion last year.PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.121 Bln. vs. $1.402 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $8.366 Bln vs. $8.026 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX