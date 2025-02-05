Preservica and Oyster IMS Partner to Future-Proof Microsoft 365 Data with Active Digital Preservation

OXFORD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Preservica , the leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, has today announced a partnership with Oyster IMS , an expert consultancy-led business serving transnational agencies, global enterprises, local authorities and SMEs. Oyster IMS is now an authorized reseller of Preservica's Enterprise and Preserve365® technology and will support Microsoft 365 customers adopting a strong information governance framework for high-value, long-term content and those preparing for AI implementations.

As digital content continues to grow in volume and complexity, having a robust and secure foundation of instantly useable, reliable and trusted long-term data has become a strategic imperative, essential for cutting compliance risk and leveraging AI. This is the arena in which Oyster IMS works with a set of clients ranging from SMEs to multinationals, and from local authorities to international governmental bodies.

"I'm delighted to establish a formal partnership agreement with Preservica," said Oyster IMS' Managing Director Josef Elliott. "Preservica's long-term approach to digital file safeguarding is a natural fit with Oyster IMS' consultancy and delivery expertise, especially in view of the increasing commitment our clients are making to Microsoft 365. Together we can provide comprehensive solutions to help our clients manage, preserve and access their critical digital content. We look forward to working closely with the Preservica team to deliver long-term support to our customers."

Embedded Active Digital Preservation

Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving platform, trusted by major business, government and education institutions around the world, automatically maintains critical long-term data and records in always useable and actionable formats over decades for FOI, regulatory, legal, operational and AI use.

Preserve365® , developed in collaboration with Microsoft, embeds Active Digital Preservation into the Microsoft 365 experience to simplify compliance, information governance and SharePoint optimization by enabling Information Management and IT teams to automate archiving processes using existing Microsoft tools such as retention labels, Power Automate and Copilot.

In addition, users with the correct Microsoft permissions can quickly self-serve trusted, always actionable records from the preservation archive using SharePoint search or by clicking through from the original file location. This reduces the overhead on IT to find and rehydrate data from separate archiving systems and drives greater business efficiency and responsiveness.

"Oyster IMS is well-positioned to help customers adopt Preserve365 as part of their information governance within the Microsoft 365 environment, data protection and information security projects," said Moira Edwards, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Preservica. "With the continued growth in digital content, especially in Microsoft 365, and the increased use of AI, the need for instant secure access to actionable and trusted long-term data has never been more important. This helps with minimizing costly compliance risks from not being able to read or use critical data in Regulatory, Legal and Operational situations and, importantly, also provides a secure and usable data foundation for the successful application of AI for creating value and automating processes."

To learn more about how Preservica's Active Digital Preservation and Preserve365® can future-proof your organization's data management and compliance strategy, visit preservica.com.

About Oyster IMS

Oyster IMS is a consultancy-led information management business delivering expert advice, working with best-of-breed software products, and offering ongoing and enduring services to a wide range of organisations in the areas of data protection, information governance and information security. With offices in London and Dublin, Oyster supports clients in the UK, EU and EMEA.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

