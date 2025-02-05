Alfa Laval to acquire NRG Marine to advance innovative anti-fouling technology

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine, a leading provider of ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions for marine, oil and gas, and industrial applications, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The acquisition aims to leverage the increased use of innovative ultrasonic anti-fouling technology, which is poised to increase in demand across significant industries.

The move enables Alfa Laval to extend its portfolio to innovative new technologies. Ultrasonic anti-fouling has many advantages compared to other technologies as it is considered more sustainable and in line with expected future legislation - something which is growing in importance for Alfa Laval's customer segments.

"In the race to net zero, solutions that enhance energy efficiency and operational performance are more essential than ever," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division at Alfa Laval. "The inclusion of ultrasonic anti-fouling technology into our portfolio is another addition to our decarbonization toolbox. By addressing the critical problem of biofouling with this advanced technique, we will enable our customers to meet both business and environmental objectives."

NRG Marine's technology uses ultrasonic microscopic bubbles to cause agitation to reduce fouling and hamper the rebuild of new deposits. This effective and proven method reduces biofouling, scaling, sludge and deposits on critical components, with significant operational and environmental benefits for marine, oil and gas, and other industrial markets.

Closing of the acquisition is expected during Q2 2025.

