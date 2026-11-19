

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST), a Swedish industrial engineering company, outlined its long-term financial targets and investment plans at its Capital Markets Day, targeting sales of SEK 100 billion by 2030.



The company plans capital expenditure of SEK 8 billion during 2027-2028, including SEK 4 billion for Energy, SEK 1.2 billion for Food & Pharma and SEK 3 billion for Ocean. A further SEK 6 billion is expected to be spent during 2029-2030.



Alfa Laval's financial targets over a business cycle include, Sales growth of 7%, Adjusted EBITA margin of 17%, and Return on capital employed (ROCE) of 20%. These compare with its last three-year average annual sales growth of 11.9%, adjusted EBITA margin of 16.7% and ROCE of 22.8%.



In Stockholm, Alfa Laval shares closed down 1.45% at SEK 528.40 on Wednesday.



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