LUND, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval hosted its Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2026, sharing an update on the Group's strategic direction and priorities for the coming years.

Through a series of deep dives, the event explored growth opportunities in data centers, pumping systems and hygienic fluid handling, alongside the company's strategy and a financial update.

The event recordings and presentations are available on Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day webpage.

This is Alfa Laval??

Working closely with customers and partners worldwide, Alfa Laval challenges conventional thinking on engineering, quality, and innovation. Together, driving the solutions of the future, inspiring progress towards a more resourceful, less wasteful world.

Alfa Laval is set on creating positive impact in areas that society depends on, including energy, food, water, medicine, maritime transport and offshore operations. As a leading global provider of solutions in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, the company collaborates closely with many industries to optimize efficiency, reduce emissions and increase yields.

Alfa Laval was founded more than 140 years ago, has customers in over 100 countries, employs more than 23,500 people, and annual sales were 69.6 BSEK (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/4426313/8bac4d4b2588d2ba.pdf Alfa Laval outlines strategic priorities and confirms growth ambitions at Capital Markets Day 2026 Alfa Laval press release

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Hanna Jeppsson

External Communications, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 767 77 61 56

[email protected]

SOURCE Alfa Laval