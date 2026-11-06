

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Laval AB ( ALFA.ST, ALFVF.PK), an industrial and engineering solutions provider, said on Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Norway-based NAVTOR AS for $700 million or 6.85 billion Swedish Kroner, in an all-cash transaction.



The company said that NAVTOR provides software solutions for e-navigation, vessel performance, and integrated onboard workflows. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Alfa Laval's maritime digital capabilities and expand its portfolio of digital fleet solutions.



NAVTOR will become part of Alfa Laval's Ocean Division, with its platform getting integrated with the existing StormGeo and PortChain platforms. The combined offering will cover onboard software, vessel performance monitoring, route optimisation and e-navigation.



The company said that the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals, and will be financed through existing cash resources and funding programmes. It is expected to be neutral to Alfa Laval's group margin in the short term, it added.



Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Norway, NAVTOR employs approximately 400 people and is expected to generate revenue of around $194 million or 1.89 billion Kroner in 2026.



On the Stockholm Exchange, ALFA.ST is down 0.85 percent on Friday's trading at 535.00 Swedish Kroner.



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