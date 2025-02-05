GrowthZone: 11th Annual Chamber of Commerce Survey Reveals Key Insights on 2025 Business Landscape

The report highlights increased member engagement and chambers' evolving role as community leaders, among other trends.

GrowthZone has released the results of its 11th Annual Chamber Survey, showcasing trends and challenges facing local chambers of commerce in 2025. The comprehensive survey, which gathered responses from hundreds of chamber leaders across the U.S. and Canada, sheds light on the evolving role of chambers and how they are adapting to the changing needs of businesses in a post-pandemic economy.

Key Findings from the 2025 Chamber Survey Report:

Growth in Member Engagement: This reflects an ongoing shift toward more meaningful connections and personalized offerings for businesses. 53% says membership increased year over year.

Revenue Diversification: Chambers are adapting to new financial realities by diversifying their revenue streams.

Focus on Advocacy and Policy: Chambers are stepping up their efforts to address local economic challenges, from workforce development to infrastructure needs with 13% of chambers surveyed helping elect candidates to office.

Emphasis on Digital Transformation: This includes offering virtual events, member portals, and digital marketing services to help businesses navigate a rapidly changing digital landscape, with 42% of survey respondents utilizing a community platform to engage their members.

Workforce Development and Talent Retention: Talent retention and training programs are central to ensuring businesses have access to skilled workers and can remain competitive in the evolving economy. 81% say they expect to keep 80% or more of their members through innovative engagement strategies.

Chambers as Community Leaders: This shift reflects the increasing importance of chambers in fostering local resilience. 48% say they use their community platform daily.

"The trends we're seeing reflect an agile and forward-thinking approach, with chambers focusing on building stronger relationships, embracing digital transformation, and addressing the pressing challenges businesses face today," said Paul Plaia, III, CEO at GrowthZone. "Chambers of commerce are vital, and their importance drives our dedication to their success. We strive to equip them with the tools and support to streamline operations, boost engagement, and drive growth, enabling them to focus on providing exceptional member value. Their success is our daily priority."

The full 2025 Chamber Survey Results Report is available for download at https://ams.growthzone.com/2025-cm-survey-results.

About GrowthZone

GrowthZone is a leading provider of software solutions designed to help chambers of commerce and associations streamline operations, engage members, and drive growth. With a commitment to innovation, GrowthZone empowers chambers to better serve their communities and help businesses thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

Contact Information

Marketing Team

marketingteam@growthzone.com





SOURCE: GrowthZone

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire