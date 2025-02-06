AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ING Group (ING), a Dutch banking and financial services company, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the fourth quarter, amidst higher costs and expenses. However, ING's total income remained almost unchanged.For the three-month period, the Group posted a net result of 1.154 billion euros, lower than 1.558 billion euros, reported for the same period last year. The result before tax stood at 1.771 billion euros as against the previous year's 2.247 billion euros.Addition to loan loss provisions increased to 299 million euros from last year's 86 million euros. Operating expenses were 3.337 billion euros, up from 3.075 billion euros a year ago.Total income stood at 5.407 billion euros, compared with 5.408 billion euros in 2023. Net interest income slipped to 3.680 billion euros from 3.875 billion euros last year. Net fee and commission income was 1.001 billion euros, higher than 879 million euros in the prior year. Other income also rose to 789 million euros from 679 million euros in 2023.Customer lending was 686.1 million euros, compared with 648 million euros a year ago, while customer deposits also improved to 691.7 million euros from the prior year's 650.3 million euros.For the full year, the Group has proposed a final dividend of 0.71 euro per share and will be paid in cash shortly after approval by the Annual General Meeting on April 22.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company expects total income to end up at roughly the same level as in 2024, supported by volume growth and a targeted 5 to 10 percent increase in fee income.Annual total expenses are projected to be in the range of around 12.5 billion euros to 12.7 billion euros, excluding incidental items.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX