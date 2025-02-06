NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $72 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1.762 billion, or $0.87 per share, last year.Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.408 billion or $1.67 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $12.342 billion from $11.477 billion last year.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $72 Mln. vs. $1.762 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $12.342 Bln vs. $11.477 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX