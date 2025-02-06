Leading Tech Hiring Platform hackajob Launches The AI Collective to Assist Companies in Hiring Top-Tier AI Professionals

Leading U.S., U.K., and India tech hiring platform hackajob has announced the launch of The AI Collective, an exclusive network of pre-vetted top AI talent that will allow companies to quickly hire top-tier experts with proven success in machine learning, data science, and AI engineering.

The AI Collective is a handpicked group of AI professionals who have been carefully selected based on past project experience, education, and industry impact. Selected monthly, the group of 100 highly-sought AI experts are considered the go-to hires for CTOs, CDOs, Heads of AI and Product Leaders who need to hire specialized AI talent quickly.

Each AI specialist within The AI Collective has been vetted through a 5-step skills and impact assessment that includes technical expertise, problem-solving approach, and industry knowledge to ensure these AI professionals meet the exceptionally high hiring standards. The interview and selection process also considers how the candidates approach complex AI challenges by reviewing their methodologies, past project decisions, and ability to translate AI solutions into business impact.

"AI is at the forefront of technology, and hackajob is proud to lead the way in how the world's top AI talent is discovered and hired," said hackajob CEO Mark Chaffey. "Today's most innovative companies need to remain agile as they launch new AI initiatives, and The AI Collective allows them to scale up when they need to-with the brightest minds the industry has to offer. By pre-vetting these professionals, we are eliminating the time-consuming work that goes into finding and selecting the best talent so that companies can dive into their work immediately."

Companies can leverage the talent selected for The AI Collective by applying for membership, with only a select few companies chosen to ensure these AI professionals are matched with those at the forefront of AI innovation. On launch day, those companies will be able to access this exclusive group, and hire within days. hackajob provides a seamless experience, handling flexible contracts, compliance, taxes, payroll and more.

To apply to access the top-tier talent within The AI Collective, visit https://hackajob.com/employer/ai-collective .

