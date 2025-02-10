TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ancora Holdings Group issued a letter to the Board of United States Steel (X) following President Trump's recent comments that reaffirm his opposition to a sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. Ancora believes U.S. Steel's Board should: immediately terminate the merger agreement and collect the $565 million breakup fee from Nippon; immediately end the exorbitantly expensive deal-related advocacy and withdraw from the litigation filed with Nippon and; finally engage with Ancora, which has offered the Board a viable catalyst for a turnaround in Alan Kestenbaum.Ancora Holdings Group, LLC offers integrated investment advisory, wealth management, retirement plan services and insurance solutions to individuals and institutions across the United States.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX