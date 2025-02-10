atNorth Awarded Iceland's Top ICT Prize in Recognition of Contribution to Infrastructure Improvements

atNorth has won the Information Technology Award of The Icelandic Computer Society (Ský) 2025 for its support of Iceland's information technology industry.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth , the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, today announced its recognition at one of Iceland's most prestigious information technology events, UTmessan, along with other leading Icelandic data center operators for their role in facilitating the development of Iceland's infrastructure.

The Information Technology Award of The Icelandic Computer Society (Ský) is an honorary prize awarded to organizations for an outstanding contribution to information technology in Iceland. The accolade highlights the positive impact of data centers on Iceland's digital, power and economic infrastructure. The award was presented by Iceland's President, Halla Tómasdóttir at a ceremony on Friday 7th February in Reykjavik.

The data center industry is thriving in Iceland, alongside its Nordic neighbors due to its naturally cool climate and abundance of renewable energy that enables highly energy efficient infrastructure cooling techniques.

This demand for data center capacity in Iceland facilitated the country's investment in digital connectivity and the national power infrastructure to ensure long term sustainability of the supply. Iceland boasts multiple undersea fiber optic cables connecting the country to the UK, North America and mainland Scandinavia and has a robust domestic fiber optic network, with multiple providers offering high-speed internet connectivity throughout Iceland - factors that have undoubtedly accelerated the growth of other businesses in the country.

"We believe that data centers can be pivotal to a thriving economy and are committed to supporting the countries in which we operate", says Erling Guðmundsson, COO, atNorth. "We are proud to be recognized alongside our peers as having contributed to putting Iceland on the map as a perfect location for data centers. By collaborating with local governments and likeminded organizations we hope to create data center ecosystems that operate with environmental responsibility, energy efficiency, and community integration."

atNorth has won many awards for its services, including the 'Top Energy Efficient HPC Achievements' award at the HPCwire Reader's Choice Awards, the 'Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year' prize at the Tech Capital Awards, the 'Colocation Provider of the Year' award at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Excellence Awards . The business also won the 'Location Award' for Iceland at the Tech Capital Awards in 2023 and has been included in TechRound's Sustainability60 list that celebrates the most exciting sustainability companies across the UK and Europe.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q1 2025 and Ballerup, Denmark in Q2 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/atnorth-awarded-iceland-s-top-ict-prize-in-recognition-of-contribution-to-infrastructure-improvement,c4103163

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/4103163/3255538.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/coo-president-web,c3375909 COO President web

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atnorth-awarded-icelands-top-ict-prize-in-recognition-of-contribution-to-infrastructure-improvements-302372323.html