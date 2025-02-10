TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH), the American multinational IT consulting and outsourcing company, Monday announced that it has entered a three-year strategic partnership with Saudi-based BPO firm Upsource by Solutions. This collaboration combines Upsource's regional expertise with Cognizant's global capabilities to optimize operations and elevate customer satisfaction. The agreement was signed at LEAP 2025.This partnership enables businesses in the region to leverage Cognizant's cutting-edge Intuitive Operations & Automation or IOA solutions, featuring a Gen AI-driven financial suite, automation tools, and robust operational controls. These innovations are designed to help companies navigate evolving business needs, maintain compliance with local and international regulations, and enhance efficiency, scalability, and sustainable growth.The BPO sector is experiencing a significant evolution, with businesses increasingly delegating key functions like finance, HR, and customer management. This transition demands a strategic fusion of regional expertise and global innovation to boost efficiency and accelerate growth with cutting-edge solutions.CTSH is currently trading at $86.78 or 0.67% higher on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX