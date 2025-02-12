This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (referred to as the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, announces its results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Financial and Operational Highlights for Q3 FY2025

Total Revenue: $29.2 million, from digital currency mining and high-performance computing (HPC) hosting services.

Operating Margins: $6.1 million from gross operating margins, representing profitable operating margins from Bitcoin mining and HPC business units.

HPC Growth: The HPC business achieved a $10 million annualized run rate based on quarterly revenues of $2.5 million, highlighting HIVE's presence in high-performance computing markets.

Bitcoin Production: Mined 322 Bitcoin during the quarter, contributing to HIVE's HODL position.

Adjusted EBITDA1: $17.3 million, reflecting strong financial and operational management.

Net Income: Net income after tax of $1.3 million, driven by foreign exchange gains and unrealized gains on investments, a significant improvement over the $7.0 million loss in the same period last year.

Digital Assets: Total digital currency assets valued at $260.8 million, including 2,805 Bitcoin, in line with HIVE's strategy to build digital holdings. Using a Bitcoin price of $93,400 at quarter end.

Management Insights

Darcy Daubaras, HIVE's CFO, stated, "HIVE delivered another strong quarter with revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA of $29.2 million, $1.3 million and $17.3 million, respectively. In addition, we ended the quarter in a robust financial position with $270.7 million in cash and digital currencies."

Frank Holmes, HIVE's Executive Chairman, stated, "We ended calendar year 2024 with a record Bitcoin HODL of 2,805 Bitcoin valued at over $260 million. This represents a 263% year-over-year increase from $72 million of Bitcoin on our balance sheet at the end of December 2023. We achieved this while keeping shareholder dilution among the lowest in the industry, with our total shares outstanding increasing only 51% over the same period to fund our growth. This performance demonstrates the result of our leading operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation strategy of focusing on maximizing cash return on invested capital, which has consistently been one of the highest in the industry."

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with our performance to close out calendar 2024, mining 1,770 Bitcoin during this period while navigating through HIVE's third Bitcoin halving. Looking ahead to calendar 2025, we are excited to execute on a transformative year with a target to position HIVE as one the largest Bitcoin miners in the world. Our 300 MW expansion in Paraguay has an objective to drive a 4x increase in our hashrate from 6 EH/s to 25 EH/s by September, 2025. In addition, we are excited to continue to grow our high-performance computing revenue with our new NVIDIA H100 and H200 clusters that are projected to deliver $20 million of high-margin run-rate revenue for cloud computing and AI model training services by calendar Q2 2025 based on current growth and performance trends."

HIVE's Future Hashrate Growth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5335/240524_9dd49490d4fe7927_001full.jpg

Q3 F2025 Operational and Financial Details

Revenue from Mining and HPC Services: Total revenue of $29.2 million, including $26.7 million from digital currency mining and $2.5 million from HPC, with a gross operating margin of $6.1 million (21%).

SG&A Costs: The Company maintained one of the lowest G&A cost structures in the industry, reporting $4.6 million in G&A for Q3, up slightly from $3.7 million in the same period last year. This low-cost approach allowed HIVE to maximize cash returns on invested capital, resulting in a corporate margin2 of $2.5 million on a cash basis.

Adjusted EBITDA: HIVE achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million for the quarter and net income of $1.3 million after tax, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.0 million after tax, or a loss of $0.08 per share, in the same period last year. The improvement compared to the prior period was mainly driven by unrealized gains on investments and equipment sales.

Bitcoin Holdings and HODL Strategy: As of Q3, HIVE held 2,805 unencumbered, unleveraged Bitcoin, mined exclusively using green energy, reinforcing the Company's commitment to sustainable asset-building.

Expansion and Hashrate Growth

Sequential Hashrate Increase: HIVE's Bitcoin mining hashrate grew by 7.1%, from 5.6 EH/s in September 2024 to 6.0 EH/s in December 2024, driven by upgrades to the Company's Bitcoin mining fleet with state-of-the-art Avalon machines procured from Canaan Inc., boosting both the efficiency and capacity of its operations.

Paraguay Expansion: HIVE's initial 100 MW project in Paraguay remains on track for energization by June 2025, which will provide 6.5 EH/s of hashrate from Bitmain S21+ hydro-cooled ASICs, bringing HIVE's interim target to 13 EH/s.

In parallel, the Company's recently announced LOI to acquire the Yguazú site from Bitfarms Ltd., when closed, would add an additional 200 MW, developed in two phases:

Phase 1: Scheduled for completion by April 1, 2025. Construction is already 80% complete, with essential infrastructure nearing readiness. Phase 1 will add approximately 6 EH/s of capacity, which we expect to have fully hashing in calendar Q2 2025. HIVE will be assuming the remaining payments in this phase, which includes payments to full energization.

Phase 2: Expected to complete by August 31, 2025, Phase 2 will add 6.5 EH/s with hydro-cooled ASICs, leveraging advanced efficiency.

HIVE's enhanced operational capacity in Paraguay will total 300 MW upon completion, bringing its global capacity, including existing facilities in Canada and Sweden, to 450 MW by Q3 2025.

Financial Flexibility Through Equity Distribution

On October 3, 2024, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with Stifel, as lead agent, and a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity, Roth Canada, B. Riley Securities, and Northland Capital Markets (collectively, the "Agents").

The Company, at its sole discretion, may sell up to US$200 million of common shares under the at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The Company has the flexibility to terminate the Equity Distribution Agreement prior to reaching the US$200 million in gross proceeds. Any use of proceeds will be aligned with the Company's general corporate requirements, debt repayments and potential future acquisitions. Any common shares issued by the Company under the ATM Program will be sold by the Agents at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Details of the offering are available in a prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2024. Copies of these documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

At-the-Market Offering

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company issued 21,367,527 common shares (the "October 2024 ATM Shares") pursuant to the October 2024 ATM Equity Program for gross proceeds of C$122.6 million ($87.5 million). The October 2024 ATM shares were sold at prevailing market prices, for an average price per October 2024 ATM Share of C$5.74. Pursuant to the October 2024 Equity Distribution Agreement, a cash commission of $2.3 million on the aggregate gross proceeds raised was paid to the agent in connection with its services under the October 2024 Equity Distribution Agreement. In addition, the Company incurred $0.4 million in fees related to its October 2024 ATM Equity Program.

The Company is using the net proceeds from the October 2024 Equity Distribution Agreement for the purchase of data center equipment, strategic investments, and general working capital.

Financial Statements and MD&A

The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) thereon for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024 will be accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under HIVE's profile and on the Company's website at www.HIVEdigitaltechnologies.com.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. As the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017, HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and soon Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

