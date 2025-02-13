TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co Ltd. (HMC), a Japanese automotive major, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the nine-month period, despite a rise in revenue. In addition, the company has revised up its annual income per share and sales revenue guidance.For the nine-month period to December 31, 2024, Honda registered a net profit of 805.263 billion yen, or 169.69 yen per share, lower than 869.609 billion yen, or 176.78 yen per share, posted for the same period last year.Profit before income taxes decreased to 1.225 trillion yen from 1.264 trillion yen a year ago, mainly due to a share of loss of investments accounted for using the equity method. Share of loss of investments accounted for using the equity method was 27.265 billion yen as against a profit of 67.267 billion yen in 2023.Operating profit moved up to 1.139 trillion yen from the previous year's 1.076 trillion yen. Total operating costs and expenses were 15.188 trillion yen, higher than 13.923 trillion yen.Sales revenue was 16.328 trillion yen, up from 14.999 trillion yen in the prior year. This was mainly due to increased sales revenue from the motorcycle business as well as a positive foreign currency translation impact. The motorcycle business generated sales revenue of 2.706 trillion yen, higher than 2.358 trillion yen in 2023.Looking ahead, for the full year, Honda now expects earnings per share of 203.03 yen, higher than earlier guidance of 202 yen per share. However, the company has reaffirmed its net income outlook of 950 billion yen.Profit before income taxes is now anticipated to be 1.465 trillion yen, up 30 billion yen from the earlier expectation. The Group now expects sales revenue of 21.600 trillion yen, up from the previous outlook of 21 trillion yen.Further, the company still expects to pay an annual total dividend of 68 yen per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX