Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has listed IVT (ivault) on February 7, 2025. The IVT/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/ivt_usdt) has seen an impressive 20% gain in price since listing.

As global concerns around overconsumption and waste grow, the need for more sustainable and efficient models of sharing goods has become increasingly urgent. The blockchain-based sharing economy is a promising solution to this issue, offering a decentralized, transparent, and secure way for individuals to share goods, services, and resources. By leveraging blockchain technology, users can engage in peer-to-peer transactions that are secure, efficient, and low-cost while eliminating the need for centralized intermediaries. This revolutionizes how ownership is thought about, enabling people to access what they need without the environmental and financial burden of traditional ownership.

Revolutionizing the Sharing Economy: How ivault is Empowering a Sustainable, Blockchain-Powered Future

ivault is a groundbreaking project that aims to bring blockchain technology into the everyday sharing economy, allowing users to register and verify items on the blockchain. Through its patented technology, ivault enables anyone with a smartphone to rent, lend, or sell items with zero privacy risk. The ivault platform creates digital twins of physical objects using blockchain, which guarantees the authenticity and security of transactions. The app empowers individuals to make more sustainable choices by making borrowing and sharing goods as easy as purchasing them. ivault is a unique fusion of technology, community-building, and sustainability, with the goal of fostering a circular economy where the need to buy new products is drastically reduced.

At the core of ivault's innovation is its patented blockchain technology, which allows users to create digital twins of physical items. This technology, granted patents in the US and China, offers a secure way to verify transactions, track items, and protect data. The ivault app functions as a peer-to-peer marketplace where users can lend, borrow, and even sell items. Whether it's borrowing a neighbor's ebike or renting out a power tool, ivault makes the process seamless and secure. Beyond just transactions, ivault connects users within local communities, promoting sustainability and rewarding eco-friendly actions through incentives like tokens and points. The app features a transparent pricing system, verified user ratings, and geolocation to foster trust and encourage neighborhood-based sharing. ivault's blockchain-backed trust certifications ensure that all transactions are secure and that items are as described, minimizing fraud and the risk of disputes.

ivault is more than just an app-it's a tool for revolutionizing the way we interact with both goods and each other. Its emphasis on community-building is evident in its user-centric features. Profiles allow users to showcase their items for lending, selling, or borrowing, while community boards facilitate local exchanges and collaboration. By integrating social features that encourage users to connect, ivault fosters a sense of shared responsibility for local sustainability. Users can earn incentives for participating in sustainable actions, like organizing community cleanups or choosing eco-friendly options. ivault takes privacy seriously, offering a non-custodial identity wallet that keeps personal data safe and ensures that users are in full control of their information. This commitment to privacy, combined with features like secure transactions and dispute resolution, makes ivault a trusted platform for users seeking a sustainable and responsible way to engage in the sharing economy.

IVT Tokenomics

The ivault ecosystem is powered by its native token, IVT, which plays a crucial role in incentivizing users and sustaining the platform. The total supply of IVT tokens is capped at 1.2 billion, with allocations distributed to various stakeholders to ensure the platform's growth and stability. Of this supply, 21% is reserved for the team, 2.9% for advisors and partners, and 1.1% for the angel round, while 35% is dedicated to supporting the ecosystem. Liquidity is essential for smooth transactions, and 15% of the tokens are allocated to ensure this. Finally, 25% of the supply is held in reserve for future development and unforeseen circumstances. As ivault grows, users can earn IVT tokens for sharing, lending, and engaging in sustainable behaviors, aligning financial incentives with ecological values and further driving the adoption of the sharing economy.

Learn More about ivault:

Website: https://ivault.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ivaultofficial

X: x.com/ivaultapp

