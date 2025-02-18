BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group and Geely Holding Group and have signed an agreement to produce and sell zero and low emission vehicles in Brazil. Geely Holding would invest in Renault do Brasil to become a minority shareholder, Renault Group said in a statement on Monday.Joining the Renault do Brasil venture would allow Geely Holding to access the Renault Group's Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Parana.As per the agreement, Renault do Brasil would become a distributor of Geely Holding portfolio of zero and low emission vehicle products in the country through its existing distribution ecosystem.Renault noted that the new strategic cooperation would empower the global expansion of Renault Group and Geely Holding respective brands in Brazil, a key international growth driver.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX