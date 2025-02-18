Sellvia LLC: Sellvia to Fuel a Surge in Small Businesses Across the U.S. by 2027

Platform Set to Empower Entrepreneurs with Over 406,260 New E-Commerce Ventures

By 2027, Sellvia is expected to significantly expand its role in U.S. entrepreneurship, with forecasts indicating that the platform will support the launch of 406,260 new turnkey e-commerce businesses.

As the number of new business applications continues to rise - reaching record-breaking numbers in recent years - Sellvia's contribution to this entrepreneurial boom is anticipated to be a key driver of innovation and growth in the sector. Additionally, Sellvia's forecasted impact on the e-commerce market could exceed $39 billion in total sales volume by 2027.

Tina Bruno, Lead Business Growth Manager at Sellvia, shares, "We're thrilled about the potential for this and all the upcoming years. While we're excited about establishing over 400,000 new e-commerce businesses by the end of 2026, what really matters is that we're making a meaningful contribution to the U.S. economy, particularly within the small business sector."

With more than 46,000 small businesses launched in 2023 and an impressive 95,115 businesses in 2024, Sellvia's growth pace continues to increase. The platform has shown consistent success in enabling entrepreneurs to create thriving ventures, offering easy access to the world of online sales. Sellvia continues to be a key player in the e-commerce space, with projections of $100 billion in store owner profits by 2028.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs launch and grow e-commerce businesses. Through its turnkey solutions, Sellvia provides automated store setup, a catalog of ready-to-sell products, and expert guidance, enabling individuals to start their businesses with ease. The platform aims to streamline entrepreneurship for people at all stages of their journey. To learn more about Sellvia's solutions, visit sellvia.com .

