Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

7Sigma Systems Boosts the NOC360 Experience With the Addition of Drew Wall to the Team

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / 7Sigma Systems, Inc. is excited to announce that Drew Wall has joined the team as Director of New Business, bringing his extensive expertise in SaaS and software sales. As 7Sigma continues to expand its reach and grow the NOC360 platform, Drew's experience will be invaluable in driving growth and delivering value to customers.

7Sigma - Best in Class Carrier Software

7Sigma - Best in Class Carrier Software
7Sigma Logo

With a strong background in software sales, Drew has a proven track record of helping businesses navigate complex technology solutions. His experience will strengthen 7Sigma's ability to serve ISPs and broadband providers with innovative software solutions that improve customer experience and increase network efficiency and performance.

"We are thrilled to have Drew on board," said Andy Rangen, CTO of 7Sigma. "His deep knowledge of software sales and SaaS will be a tremendous asset as we continue to enhance our platform and expand our market presence. We have a series of new extensions we're introducing to NOC360 soon, and Drew's support will be invaluable as we bring those to market."

Frank Kaim, CEO of 7Sigma, added, "Drew is a fantastic addition to our team. I'm looking forward to introducing him to our customers and partners as we work together to bring them even more value."

Drew's arrival underscores 7Sigma's commitment to providing top-tier software solutions and expertise to the broadband industry.

Connect with Drew on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-wall-7sigma/

Schedule a call with Drew: https://meetings.hubspot.com/drew-wall

For more information about 7Sigma and our solutions, visit www.7Sigma.com.

Contact Information

Frank Kaim
CEO
info@7sigma.com
+1 952-856-0069

.

SOURCE: 7Sigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.