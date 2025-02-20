7Sigma Systems Boosts the NOC360 Experience With the Addition of Drew Wall to the Team

7Sigma Systems, Inc. is excited to announce that Drew Wall has joined the team as Director of New Business, bringing his extensive expertise in SaaS and software sales. As 7Sigma continues to expand its reach and grow the NOC360 platform, Drew's experience will be invaluable in driving growth and delivering value to customers.

With a strong background in software sales, Drew has a proven track record of helping businesses navigate complex technology solutions. His experience will strengthen 7Sigma's ability to serve ISPs and broadband providers with innovative software solutions that improve customer experience and increase network efficiency and performance.

"We are thrilled to have Drew on board," said Andy Rangen, CTO of 7Sigma. "His deep knowledge of software sales and SaaS will be a tremendous asset as we continue to enhance our platform and expand our market presence. We have a series of new extensions we're introducing to NOC360 soon, and Drew's support will be invaluable as we bring those to market."

Frank Kaim, CEO of 7Sigma, added, "Drew is a fantastic addition to our team. I'm looking forward to introducing him to our customers and partners as we work together to bring them even more value."

Drew's arrival underscores 7Sigma's commitment to providing top-tier software solutions and expertise to the broadband industry.

