WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Asset manager BlackRock Inc. has resumed its investment stewardship meetings with its portfolio companies after reviweing new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines, reports said. The guidelines were about the influence of asset managers when they meet with corporations.The company last week had temporarily paused the corporate talks while it assessed the guidance. The SEC required more disclosures from fund firms on issues regarding certain environmental, social or governance or ESG matters.The company reportedly said, 'We are complying with the new requirements including by highlighting our role as a 'passive' investor at the start of each engagement... BlackRock does not use engagement as a way to control publicly traded companies.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX