AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch online food delivery company, on Monday reported a narrower net loss for the full year, amidst a decline in costs and impairment.Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com said: 'In 2024, we achieved significant milestones. We advanced our products, further expanded our partner base, particularly in verticals like grocery, electronics, and pharmacy, and made strategic portfolio decisions that position the company well for long-term success. Following the sale of our US operations, Just Eat Takeaway.com has become a more focused, faster-growing, and more profitable business. Our ambition for 2025 is to further accelerate our topline growth through a step up in investments in Europe and UK and Ireland.'For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, the company posted a net loss of 1.643 billion euros or 8.09 euros per share as against the prior year's loss of 1.846 billion euros or 8.69 euros per share. Loss before income tax was 532 million euros, lesser than a loss of 685 million euros last year.Loss from continuing operations was 490 million euros, narrower than a loss of 638 million euros a year ago. Loss from discontinued operations stood at 1.155 billion euros, compared with a loss of1.208 billion euros in 2023.The company posted an operating loss of 520 million euros, lower than a loss of 670 million euros last year.Excluding items, EBITDA improved significantly to 460 million euros from 339 million euros in 2023, with the largest improvement in UK and Ireland, mainly due to improvement in fulfilment cost per order and efficiencies in marketing.Depreciation, amortization, and impairments were 669 million euros, down from 785 million euros a year ago. Courier costs narrowed to 1.596 billion euros from 1.607 billion euros in 2023.Staff costs were 876 million euros as against last year's 810 million euros.Gross Transaction Value, or GTV, grew 2 percent in constant currency for the Group excluding North America. GTV for the Group including North America was 26.3 billion euros in 2024, down 2 percent in constant currency compared with 2023.Revenue was 3.564 billion euros, higher than 3.534 billion euros in the previous year.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of 360 million euros to 380 million euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX