NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' inflation based on the EU measure slowed in January after accelerating in the previous two months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.9 percent year-on-year following 3.1 percent in December.Among the HICP components, prices in recreation and culture, food and non-alcoholic beverages and restaurants and hotels showed the biggest increases, the report said.The HICP fell 1.4 percent from the previous month. Clothing and footwear and, food and non-alcoholic beverages registered decline in prices.Energy prices rose 2.4 percent annually and 0.2 percent from the previous month. Services costs grew 4.2 percent but fell 0.6 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX