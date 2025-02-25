BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK) announced a profit for full year that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR1.782 billion, or EUR9.9 per share. This compares with EUR1.929 billion, or EUR10.4 per share, last year.Excluding items, Heidelberg Materials reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.155 billion or EUR11.9 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to EUR21.156 billion from EUR21.178 billion last year.Heidelberg Materials earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR1.782 Bln. vs. EUR1.929 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR9.9 vs. EUR10.4 last year. -Revenue: EUR21.156 Bln vs. EUR21.178 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX