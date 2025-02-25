LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International PLC (CRDA.L), a speciality chemicals company, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 207.8 million pounds for the full year, lower than 236.3 million pounds in the previous year, primarily impacted by decrease in sales.Excluding one-time items, profit before tax declined to 260 million pounds from 308.8 million pounds a year ago.Operating profit decreased 8.1 percent to 227.5 million pounds from 247.5 million pounds last year, while adjusted operating profit was 279.7 million pounds, down from 320 million pounds.Net profit fell to 159.6 million pounds or 113.5p per share from 172.1 million pounds or 122.3p per share a year ago.Adjusted profit declined to 200.2 million pounds or 142.5p per share from 235.1 million pounds or 167.4p per share last year.Sales for the year dropped to 1.628 billion pounds from 1.695 billion pounds in the previous year.The Board has proposed a final dividend of 63p per share, to be paid on May 28, to shareholders of record on April 11.Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 265 million pounds - 295 million pounds at constant currency.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX