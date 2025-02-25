Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, has triggered market concerns with its cautious outlook for 2024, leading to significant stock price movements. The retail giant's forecast of merely 1% comparable sales growth falls notably short of analyst expectations of 1.7%, prompting a more than 2% decline in pre-market trading. Despite these conservative projections, the company's financial performance remains solid, with total revenue climbing 4.5% to $159.5 billion in the previous fiscal year, though comparable sales experienced a 1.8% decrease. The company's net profit showed a slight decline of 2.2% to $14.8 billion, primarily attributed to increased administrative costs and higher interest expenses.

Dividend Boost Amid Market Challenges

In a move to maintain investor confidence, Home Depot announced a 2.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.30 per share. The stock's technical indicators have turned bearish, with prices falling below both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, reflecting growing investor skepticism. The conservative outlook is largely based on persistent weakness in the real estate market and elevated financing costs, which continue to impact consumer spending on major home improvement projects.

Ad

Fresh Home Depot information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Home Depot analysis...