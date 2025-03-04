WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The start of new tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the spike in tariffs on China and counter tariffs imposed by Beijing, as well as the renewed uncertainty triggered by the trade tensions continued to hold sway over global markets. The potential impact of the trade tariffs renewed concerns about the Fed's monetary policy outlook ahead of Friday's crucial jobs data release.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory after the stock market crash on Monday. European benchmarks are also trading deep in the red. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index declined heavily. Bond yields mostly eased. Reports of OPEC+ proceeding with the planned output increase, the halting of U.S. aid to Ukraine and the trade tariff turbulence, all weighed on crude oil prices. Gold jumped amidst the dollar's weakness and the uncertainty created by the trade tensions. Cryptocurrencies plunged.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,115.50, down 0.18% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,834.50, down 0.26% Germany's DAX at 22,615.61, down 2.26% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,827.47, down 0.49% France's CAC 40 at 8,089.83, down 1.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,423.15, down 2.10% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,318.50, down 1.34% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,198.10, down 0.58% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,324.21, up 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,941.77, down 0.28%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0540, up 0.50% GBP/USD at 1.2737, up 0.26% USD/JPY at 148.24, down 0.84% AUD/USD at 0.6235, up 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.4419, down 0.45% Dollar Index at 106.01, down 0.69%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.153%, down 0.65% Germany at 2.4810%, down 0.44% France at 3.205%, down 0.47% U.K. at 4.5745%, up 0.32% Japan at 1.406%, down 1.19%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.89, down 1.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $67.91, down 0.67%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,926.60, up 0.88%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,934.70, down 9.40% Ethereum at $2,103.42, down 10.66% XRP at $2.36, down 10.14% BNB at $567.06, down 5.92% Solana at $137.02, down 14.84%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX