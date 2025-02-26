Bybit Earn Pilots OpenAPI Integration into Flexible Savings

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is enhancing trading features and seamless experiences by introducing the OpenAPI functionality on Bybit Earn. Available now for Flexible Savings products on Bybit Earn, the upgrade will help users make better informed decisions faster, and offer an unobstructed view of their asset performance in their own preferred set-up.

The OpenAPI integration supports multiple trading and data point extraction scenarios, marking an advancement in automated asset management capabilities for users of Flexible Savings on Bybit Earn .

What it means:

Users now have the option to programmatically manage their Bybit Earn Flexible Savings positions through API endpoints, significantly improving efficiency for institutional clients and professional traders who manage multiple positions.

Feature Highlights:

Staking & Redemption: Users can now create staking and redemption orders more efficiently using the API.

The API integration supports both Unified Trading Accounts (UTA) and Funding Accounts, enabling users to personalize their asset management style. This means users can integrate Bybit Earn Flexible Savings directly into their automated trading strategies or portfolio management tools.

This feature also allows for real-time data retrieval, enabling users to make informed decisions quickly. For example, a user can programmatically check the current APR of a Flexible Savings product and adjust their staking strategy accordingly.

"This integration is another step forward in our mission to provide institutional-grade trading and earning capabilities for high-calibre users," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "By extending API functionality to our Flexible Savings product, we continue to meet the users' increasing demands for more powerful tool to optimize their yield strategies."

Availability and Documentation

The initial release starts with the Flexible Savings product suite, with potential expansion to other Earn products planned for future updates. The integration is supported by detailed API documentation and technical resources to ensure smooth implementation for users, available through Bybit's official API documentation portal. Users may find out more at: https://bybit-exchange.github.io/docs/v5/earn/product-info

