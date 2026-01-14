Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bybit Joins the Gold Rush with Boosted APR for XAUT Flexible Easy Earn

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a brand new XAUT Flexible Easy Earn offering under Bybit Earn, featuring an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) boost as gold hits $4,600 record. Unlike traditional gold storage methods where investors retain the precious metal without earning interest, on-chain tokenized gold like XAUT enables users to capitalize on gold's upward trend while simultaneously earning yield on their holdings, combining the best of both wealth preservation and income generation.

Bybit Logo

This update enables eligible Bybit users to earn up to 11% APR on tokenized gold (XAUT) holdings of 0.05 to 0.1 XAUT, with a base 1% APR applying to balances above 0.1 XAUT, effective immediately.

With gold price surpassing $4,600 per ounce for the first time, Bybit Earn rises to meet global investors' heightened safe-haven demand driven by geopolitical tensions and uncertainty. At the end of 2025, gold concluded its historic rally with a 65% increase in prices.

Tokenized gold like XAUT are testament to the value of financial innovation. It provides unique benefits compared to physical gold:

  • Yield Opportunities: In addition to potential gold price appreciation, holders can unlock earning potential on-chain lending and staking, a feature previously unavailable with physical gold.
  • Fractional Ownership: Tokenized gold like XAUT allows ownership from as little as 0.001 XAUT, enabling accessible entry-level investing unavailable with physical gold bars or coins.
  • 24/7 Global Liquidity: Trade or transfer instantly around the clock on blockchain platforms, without dealer spreads or banking hour limitations.
  • No Storage Hassles: Eliminates vault fees, insurance, transportation risks, the need for physical space and thereby theft concerns, all through blockchain custody.

Bybit's XAUT Flexible Easy Earn stands out with no lock-up period, daily interest accrual, and anytime withdrawals. Its tiered APR structure also incentivizes smaller positions to broaden access to gold-backed yields.

With both flexibility and maximized exposure to yield opportunities, Bybit Easy Earn helps traders capture potential market upsides and sets the gold standard for on-chain advantages for CEX users.

Bybit / CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-joins-the-gold-rush-with-boosted-apr-for-xaut-flexible-easy-earn-302661171.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.