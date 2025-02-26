WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) and Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) announced Wednesday, that shareholders of both companies have approved their proposed merger.This vote fulfills a key condition of the combination first announced in November 2024. More than 71 percent of Amcor's outstanding shares were represented, with over 99 percent voting in favor. At Berry, over 83 percent of outstanding shares were represented, with more than 98 percent supporting the merger.The combined company will offer consumer and healthcare packaging solutions, with advanced material science and innovation capabilities.The merger is expected to deliver $650 million in synergies and accelerate growth in key markets, creating long-term value for shareholders.The transaction is well advanced and is expected to close by mid-2025.AMCR is currently trading at $10.20 down 0.12 percent or $0.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.BERY is currently trading at $72.79 up 0.31 percent or $0.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX