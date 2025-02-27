LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wealth management firm St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 IFRS profit before shareholder tax was 535.9 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 4.5 million pounds.Earnings per share were 72.6 pence, compared to loss of 1.8 pence last year.Post-tax Underlying cash result was 447.2 million pounds, compared to 392.4 million pounds in 2023. Post-tax Underlying cash result basic earnings per share were 82.0 pence, compared to 71.7 pence a year ago.Fee and commission income grew to 3.16 billion pounds from 2.79 billion pounds last year.EEV net asset value per share was 16.25 pounds, compared to 14.11 pounds a year earlier.Gross inflows for 2024 were 18.4 billion pounds, up 20 percent from 15.4 billion pounds in 2023, with momentum building during the year.Net inflows fell to 4.3 billion pounds from last year's 5.1 billion pounds.Total FUM grew 13 percent over the year to a 190.2 billion pounds.Further, the Board has declared a 12.00 pence per share final dividend, higher than last year's 8 pence per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, and a 92.6 million pounds final share buy-back programme for 2024. This will bring the total shareholder returns to 223.6 million pounds for the year, equivalent to 50 percent of the Underlying cash result.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX