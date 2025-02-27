LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc (CRH, CRH.L), a provider of building materials solutions, Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $703 million, higher than prior year's $701 million.Earnings per share improved to $1.02 from $0.99 a year ago.CRH's basic earnings per share pre-impairment was $1.45, compared to $1.30 in the prior year.Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion was 12 percent ahead of last year, driven by pricing progress, operational efficiencies and contributions from acquisitions. Organic Adjusted EBITDA was 10 percent higher.Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 20.0 percent from 18.3 percent a year ago.Total revenues grew 2 percent to $8.87 billion from prior year's $8.69 billion.Further, the company issued positive outlook for fiscal 2025, as supportive underlying trends across key markets are expected to continue.For the year, net income would be $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion or $5.34 to $5.80 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion.In fiscal 2024, net income was $3.5 billion or $5.06 per share on a reported basis and $5.48 per share on adjusted basis, with adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 billion.The company said it expects positive underlying demand across key end-use markets in 2025.Further, the Board approved dividends totaling $1.40 per share in 2024, a 5 percent increase on the prior year. The Board has also declared a new quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, representing an annualized increase of 6 percent on 2024.The dividend will be paid wholly in cash on April 16 to shareholders registered at the close of business on March 14.The company is also commencing an additional $0.3 billion tranche to be completed no later than May 2.In London, CRH shares were trading at 8,004 pence, down 1.53%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX