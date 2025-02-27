Acquisition unites incident and service management to accelerate resolution and prevent recurring issues.

Xurrent, the service and operations management platform purpose-built for modern enterprises and managed services providers, has acquired Zenduty, a leader in cutting-edge incident and alert management solutions. This acquisition marks another significant milestone in Xurrent's ongoing journey to transform IT and redefine how organizations handle major incidents from start to finish.

Phil Christianson, Xurrent's Chief Product Officer, remarked, "Xurrent is excited to announce a major advancement in our ITOM capabilities. Our StatusCast acquisition last April enhanced our platform to dramatically improve organizations' abilities to communicate details of major incidents. Now, with the acquisition of Zenduty, we will enable IT to automate and streamline incident resolution and root cause remediation, ensuring faster fixes and preventing repeat incidents."

Zenduty is an innovator in incident and alert management. The platform has earned a reputation for enabling incident commanders to swiftly gather the right teams into a virtual war room, triage issues and drive resolution rapidly. By integrating Zenduty with Xurrent's robust IT Service Management (ITSM) capabilities, customers will enjoy comprehensive, end-to-end IT operations and service management capabilities within a single, unified platform.

This integration ensures that when a major incident occurs, organizations can not only manage and resolve the issue swiftly but also implement a structured approach to prevent it from recurring. Zenduty empowers incident commanders to coordinate response teams effectively, while Xurrent's ITSM platform ensures tasks are assigned to the right teams, tracked and completed on time, driving continuous improvement between incidents.

By integrating Zenduty with Xurrent's ITSM platform, organizations gain the following key benefits:

Automating virtual war rooms for rapid incident response.

Managing and resolving incidents swiftly.

Ensuring accountability for post-incident remediation task completion.

"The combination of Zenduty's top-quality incident and alert management tools with the power of Xurrent's world-class IT Service Management, will enable our customers to fully take control of their IT operations and service management with a more modern, connected and automated approach," said Kevin McGibben, Xurrent CEO. "With Xurrent, teams take action sooner, resolve incidents faster, and ensure they never happen again completing critical tasks with efficiency, accuracy and full accountability."

About Xurrent

Xurrent streamlines ITSM and IT Operations Management with AI-powered automation. Our platform simplifies workflows, enhances collaboration, and boosts productivity. Built for scalability, Xurrent seamlessly adapts to the evolving needs of modern enterprises, minimizing effort while maximizing efficiency. Learn more at https://xurrent.com.

About Zenduty

Zenduty is an end-to-end incident and on-call management solution that provides cross-channel alerts via email, phone, SMS, Slack, and Microsoft Teams to ensure your team is promptly notified during service downtimes. Designed to enhance incident response efficiency, Zenduty offers features such as customizable alerting, on-call scheduling, and seamless integrations with over 150 tools, including Datadog, Jira, and Slack. Organizations utilizing Zenduty have reported significant improvements, including reduced downtime, a 50% enhancement in Mean Time to Acknowledge (MTTA) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR), and cost savings. For more information, visit https://zenduty.com/

