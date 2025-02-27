WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $565 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $704 million or $0.74 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $13.504 billion from $13.185 billion last year.HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $565 Mln. vs. $622 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $13.504 Bln vs. $13.185 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 to $0.85 Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.75Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX