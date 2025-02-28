PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Inflation and unemployment from Germany and revised GDP and flash inflation from France are the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales, unemployment and import prices for January. Retail sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 1.6 percent fall in December. Import price inflation is seen rising to 2.7 percent from 2.0 percent in December.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation, revised GDP and consumer spending data. Consumer price inflation is expected to slow to 1.0 percent in February from 1.7 percent in January.At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is slated to release German unemployment figures for February. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent and the number of unemployed people is expected to rise 14,000.At 5.00 am ET, preliminary inflation data is due from Italy. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 1.7 percent in February from 1.5 percent in January.At 8.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's consumer and harmonized prices for February. Consumer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.3 percent and harmonized inflation is expected to slow to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX