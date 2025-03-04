WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State-run Saudi Arabian Oil Co. or Saudi Aramco (2222) reported Tuesday lower profit and revenues in fiscal 2024.For the year, net income attributable to shareholders' equity was $105.04 billion, down from last year's $120.73 billion. Earnings per share declined to $0.43 from $0.50 in the prior year.Revenue and other income related to sales fell to $480.45 billion from prior year's $495.03 billion. Revenue of $436.61 billion was lower than prior year's $440.88 billion.Further, the Board has declared base dividend of $21.1 billion for the quarter, a 4.2% year-over-year increase, to be paid in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.The performance-linked dividend of $0.2 billion is declared and to be paid in the first quarter, in line with previously announced mechanism.The company said it expects total dividends of $85.4 billion to be declared in 2025.Looking ahead, the company said there is progress on track to deliver growth strategy across Upstream and Downstream, with potential additional operating cash flows of $9.0 billion to $10.0 billion from growth in Aramco's Upstream gas business, and $8.0 billion to $10.0 billion from growth in its Downstream business, by 2030.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX