TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump joined Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company CEO C.C. Wei to announce a $100 billion investment by TSMC in its Arizona-based semiconductor chips manufacturing operation, which the Trump administration claims as the largest foreign direct investment in the U.S. history.'This $100 billion in new investment will go into building five cutting-edge fabrication facilities in the great state that we just discussed, Arizona, and will create thousands of jobs - many thousands of jobs, and they're high-paying jobs,' Trump said. Monday's announcement brings Taiwan Semiconductor's investment to about $165 billion.Trump aded that this will create hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity and boost America's dominance in artificial intelligence and beyond.He noted that Apple made a big announcement last week of $500 billion investment.TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said, 'It's going to create thousands of high-paying jobs . We are going to produce many chips to support AI's progress and to support the smartphone's progress. I want to thank President Trump again for his support.'He said the company is going to produce many AI chips to support Artificial Intelligence's progress and to support the smartphone's progress.Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said, 'President Trump has made it a fundamental objective to bring semiconductor chip manufacturing home to America . You're seeing the power of Donald Trump's presidency because TSMC, the greatest manufacturer of chips in the world, is coming to America with a $100 billion investment.'Since taking office, President Trump has secured nearly $2 trillion in U.S.-based investment, according to the White House.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX