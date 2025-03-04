JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education, and the U.S. General Services Administration have jointly announced a review of Columbia University's federal contracts and grants in light of ongoing investigations for potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.The Departments said that following Columbia's ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students, the Federal Government's Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is considering Stop Work Orders for $51.4 million in contracts that the Federal Government awarded to Columbia University.The task force will also conduct a comprehensive review of the more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments to Columbia University to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities.The Task Force's review is the first major action announced from the multi-agency Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism created by the Presidential Executive Order titled 'Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism'.Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said that for more than a year, Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses. 'Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX