LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L), a German pharmaceutical and life sciences major, reported Wednesday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, amid slightly lower sales.Further, the company said it will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.11 euros per share at the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 25.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Bayer projects core earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA to decline, and sales roughly at prior-year level.At Group level, the company expects to post core earnings per share of 4.25 to 4.75 euros and adjusted EBITDA of 9.3 billion to 9.8 billion euros.On a currency-adjusted basis, the company anticipates core earnings per share of 4.50 to 5.00 euros and adjusted EBITDA of 9.5 billion to 10.0 billion euros.Bayer expects to generate sales of 45 billion euros to 47 billion euros in 2025, corresponding to a change of minus 3 to plus 1 percent on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis.In fiscal 2024, core earnings per share were 5.05 euros, adjusted EBITDA was 10.12 billion euros, and sales were 46.61 billion euros.The company further said it is well on track to achieve its three '100 million' targets by 2030, which involve supporting smallholder farmers and providing access to modern contraception as well as self-care products.For the fourth quarter, net loss was 335 million euros, compared to prior year's net income of 1.34 billion euros. Loss per share was 0.34 euro, compared to earnings of 1.36 euros a year ago.Core earnings per share were 1.05 euros, compared to prior year's 1.85 euros.Adjusted EBITDA fell 22.3 percent from last year to 2.35 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 20 percent from 25.5 percent last year.Sales for the quarter were 11.729 billion euros, down 1.1 percent from 11.862 billion euros in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, sales edged up 0.1 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX