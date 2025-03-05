WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Google Cloud to improve grid flexibility and energy management.Carrier Energy, the company's new energy solutions division, will integrate its battery-enabled HVAC technology with Google Cloud's AI-driven analytics and WeatherNext AI models. This initiative aims to create intelligent solutions for residential energy customers.Homeowners can store energy and use it during peak periods, while Google's AI optimizes HVAC performance for greater efficiency and cost savings.This partnership supports Google's goal of advancing carbon-free energy and Carrier's aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By integrating Carrier's HEMS with Google Cloud's AI, the companies seek to enhance grid reliability and sustainability.CARR is currently trading premarket at $64.76, up 4.33 percent or $2.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX