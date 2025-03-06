Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: 555200 | ISIN: DE0005552004 | Ticker-Symbol: DHL
Xetra
06.03.25
09:57 Uhr
43,120 Euro
+4,350
+11,22 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
DEUTSCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
43,36043,39010:13
43,26043,27010:13
DEUTSCHE POST
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
DEUTSCHE POST AG43,120+11,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.