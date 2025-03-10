WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Monday after falling to more than three-year lows last week on concerns over a global trade war and its potential impact on economic growth and fuel demand.Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.2 percent to $70.50 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $67.17.Investors eyed potential disruptions to the commodity's supply chain after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of imposing sweeping banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until there is a ceasefire and peace agreement.'Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached,' Trump wrote on the Truth Social media platform.Meanwhile, Ukrainian and American officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia today to discuss how to bring an end to the war with Russia.Elsewhere, Chinese consumer and producer inflation data, released over the weekend, showed a persistent deflationary trend in the world's biggest oil importer, fueling hopes for additional stimulus measures.China's consumer inflation fell into negative territory for the first time in 13 months, leaving traders anxious about decreasing demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX