BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $259.5 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $457.9 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 19.5% to $1.190 billion from $1.479 billion last year.BioNTech SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $259.5 Mln. vs. $457.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.190 Bln vs. $1.479 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX