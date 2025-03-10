BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.The company's earnings totaled EUR 259.5 million, or EUR 1.08 per share, down from EUR 457.9 million, or EUR 1.88 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 19.5% to EUR 1.190 billion from EUR 1.479 billion last year.BioNTech SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR 259.5 Mln. vs. EUR 457.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR 1.08 vs. EUR 1.88 last year. -Revenue: EUR 1.190 Bln vs. EUR 1.479 Bln last year.(Amended: Recasts the story to correct unit of currency to Euro)Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX